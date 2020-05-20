TAMPA, Fla. — An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived.
The F-35A Lightning II crashed Tuesday night on the base as the pilot returned from a routine training flight, the public affairs office at Eglin Air Force Base near Tampa said in a news release.
The pilot ejected before the crash and is hospitalized in stable condition, the base said.
The pilot is a member of the 58th Fighter Squadron. The pilot's name was not released.
The crash came four days after an F-22 fighter crashed 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the base. That pilot also ejected and survived.
