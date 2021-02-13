The last of five victims of Tuesday's shootings at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minn., has been identified on a local fundraising website.

One woman was killed and four women wounded when they were shot at the Allina Health clinic on Crossroads Campus Drive.

Jennifer Gibson, 36, of Buffalo, was identified Friday as one of the wounded on Buffalo Strong, a website that identified all five victims and provided information about each, with links to individual online fundraisers for the women and their families.

Gibson is a medical assistant at the clinic, according to the site. She is married and has three children. The site links to a page raising funds to help her and her family "get through her healing process," the site says.

"Jennifer was injured doing what she loved to do, and that was taking care of people," the fundraising page says.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant at the clinic, was fatally shot in the attacks.

Antonya Fransen-Pruden

The others wounded were Tammy Schaufler, Sherry Curtis and Antonya Fransen-Pruden. On Saturday, three of the four wounded remained in North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, one in fair condition and two in good condition. The hospital did not link names to the condition reports.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, faces seven charges in connection with the attack — one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, one count of possession of an explosive device and one count of possession of a pistol without a permit. He had a history of making threats toward the clinic over what he said was unnecessary back surgery, authorities have said.

Curtis is a licensed practical nurse at the clinic and has children and grandchildren. Fransen-Pruden, 32, has two young children and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing in December.

A Buffalo hair salon is collecting donations on behalf of Schaufler, 59. All proceeds from product sales made Feb. 18-20 at Natural Roots Salon will be donated toward her recovery. Donations can also be made through Venmo to @NaturalRootsSalon.

Tammy Schauffler

In addition to information about the victims and funding opportunities, Buffalo Strong provides links to local mental-health resources and suggestions for community members dealing with emotions related to the attacks.

Katy Read • 612-673-5483