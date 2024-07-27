PARIS — FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women's soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal.

The stunning swath of punishments include a 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) fine for the Canadian soccer federation in a case that has spiraled at the Summer Games. Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on opponent New Zealand's practices before their opening game last Wednesday.

Head coach Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, already was suspended by the national soccer federation then removed from the Olympic tournament. She is now banned from all soccer for one year.

FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.

FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants ''were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play.''

Priestman and the Canadian federation now can challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration's special Olympic court in Paris.

