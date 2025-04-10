FIFA president Infantino promises 'the world will be welcomed' as Club World Cup preps for US debut

''I don't have any concerns about ticket sales,'' Infantino said. ''We'll have full stadiums in America. If in America you fill soccer stadiums for friendly games, then when you come with a World Cup and the best players to win a competition ... we'll have to promote it, we'll have to present it, we'll have to explain it to the people. That's what we are doing. But it's a celebration of soccer and the stadiums will be full and fans will be coming from all over the world.''