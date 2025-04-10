FIFA president Infantino promises 'the world will be welcomed' as Club World Cup preps for US debut

PHILADELPHIA — Take a look at Ticketmaster or most secondary market websites this week and there are plenty of seats still available at various stadiums for this year's Club World Cup in the United States.
No, not the World Cup. The ''FIFA Club World Cup 2025.''
It's an international soccer tournament designed to bring together 32 professional teams from around the world with matches in 11 American cities, including Philadelphia. Lincoln Financial Field will host six group stage matches, a round-of-16 match, and, per FIFA, ''a highly anticipated quarterfinals match'' on July 4.
In fact, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino promoted the tournament — a pair of Lombardi Trophies for the Philadelphia Eagles behind him — he alternated between Spanish and English and at one point turned to American reporters to say, ''Buy tickets. There are still a few available.''
Whether you call it soccer or call it football, the sport is coming to the U.S. this year, in part to promote next year's real deal World Cup. Next year's tournament, with 48 national teams for the first time, also will be played at various NFL stadiums, as well as in Canada and Mexico. FIFA plans to spread the wealth of staging the warm-up event, pledging on Thursday $1 million to each of the 11 cities that will host Club World Cup matches this summer.
''Everyone thinks that the country winning their own national or continental competition is the best in the world,'' Infantino said, referring to tournaments like the Champions League and Copa Libertadores. ''But that's actually not the case. So we decided to create a real World Cup for teams.''
This year's revamped and expanded tournament is set to start on June 15 and run through July 13, with the final set for New Jersey's MetLife Stadium — also the site of the 2026 World Cup final. FIFA announced earlier this year a $1 billion broadcast deal with DAZN for broadcast rights to this summer's Club World Cup.
Two American teams are confirmed for this year's tournament: Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders.