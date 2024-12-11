ZURICH — FIFA names Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 World Cup and Spain, Portugal and Morocco as co-hosts of the 2030 tournament.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 3:47PM

