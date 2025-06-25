Sports

FIFA investigates if Real Madrid's Rüdiger was racially abused by opponent at Club World Cup

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 5:42PM

MIAMI — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case at the Club World Cup after Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger claimed he was racially abused by Pachuca captain Gustavo Cabral.

Rüdiger, who is Black, and Cabral clashed in the final minutes of Madrid's 3-1 win Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After the German player spoke to referee Ramon Abatti, the Brazilian match official made the FIFA-approved signal with raised arms crossed to start an anti-discrimination protocol.

FIFA confirmed late Tuesday it is formally investigating.

''Following an assessment of the match reports, the FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against Pachuca player Gustavo Cabral in relation to the incident involving him and Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger,'' the soccer body said.

A verdict is likely before Pachuca plays Thursday in its final Group H game, against Al Hilal in Nashville. It will be Pachuca's last game at the Club World Cup because the Mexican team cannot finish higher than third in the standings and will not advance to the round of 16.

The 39-year-old Cabral has denied the racism allegation and said he used an insult that is common in his native Argentina.

