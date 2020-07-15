A fiery explosion leveled a house in Carlton County after a woman turned on the furnace, leaving her and another woman seriously injured, authorities said Wednesday.
The blast occurred about 8:50 p.m. in Silver Township, about 8 miles northwest of Moose Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A 75-year-old woman and her 52-year-old relative were taken by air ambulance to a Duluth hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said. Their identities have yet to be released.
The younger woman told authorities that she turned on the furnace at the home in the 4000 block of Korhonen Road and the house blew up, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The temperature in Moose Lake about that time was 61 degrees.
