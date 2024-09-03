Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods

At least 14 people died in landslides, floods and swollen rivers in northern and central provinces, including in Antipolo, a popular Roman Catholic pilgrimage city and tourism destination west of Manila where at least three residents, including a pregnant woman, died in a hillside landslide that buried shanties and four others drowned in creeks and rivers, Antipolo's disaster-mitigation officer Enrilito Bernardo Jr. told The Associated Press by telephone.