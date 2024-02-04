MILWAUKEE — Faizon Fields scored 16 points as Milwaukee beat IUPUI 87-67 on Sunday.

Fields also had 12 rebounds for the Panthers (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League). BJ Freeman added 16 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line, and also had six rebounds and six assists. Erik Pratt was 5-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

The Jaguars (6-19, 2-12) were led in scoring by Bryce Monroe, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Abdou Samb added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks for IUPUI. Qwanzi Samuels also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.