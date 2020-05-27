The White Sox and Yankees are scheduled to play the “Field of Dreams” game on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Dyersville, Iowa.

A field is being built near the movie site, and so far, all systems are go … even though the Major League Baseball season is in jeopardy.

The wheels are very slowly moving toward a possible return of baseball this summer, with a faint hope the season can be up and running by the Fourth of July.

If that’s the case, the Field of Dreams Game could happen … even if there are few fans allowed. The contest, part of a series between the Yankees and White Sox, will count in the standings and televised by FOX.

The new stadium would hold 8,000 – if fans were allowed – and will be similar to the old White Sox home, Comiskey Park, which was where Shoeless Joe Jackson played. Dyersville is three hours west of Chicago.

Obviously there are significant hurdles to playing the game in 2020, but it seems likely there will be a major league game at the new park sometime … after all, if you build it …