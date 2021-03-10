FRISCO, Texas — Max Fiedler recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rice to a 61-52 win over Southern Mississippi in a first-round game of the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.
Fiedler buried 8 of 10-shot attempts. Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each scored 12 for Rice (14-12) and Quincy Olivari grabbed 10 rebounds.
DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (8-17), Tyler Stevenson scored 12 and Tae Hardy 11 with six rebounds.
