OMAHA, Neb. — Frankie Fidler's 24 points helped Omaha defeat St. Thomas 69-65 on Thursday night.

Fidler had eight rebounds for the Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League). JJ White scored 17 points while going 7 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Nick Davis finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Tommies (14-9, 4-4) were led by Parker Bjorklund, who recorded 20 points. Raheem Anthony added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for St. Thomas. Drake Dobbs also had 14 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.