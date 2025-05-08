Wires

Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week as employers held on to workers despite anxiety over tariff threat

Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week as employers held on to workers despite anxiety over tariff threat.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 12:37PM

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week as employers held on to workers despite anxiety over tariff threat.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week as employers held on to workers despite anxiety over tariff threat

Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week as employers held on to workers despite anxiety over tariff threat.

Wires

A Ukrainian lawmaker says his country's parliament has voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the US

Wires

Bank of England cuts main interest rate by 0.25% to 4.25% in face of US tariffs uncertainty