Few migrants remain in the Darien Gap, but an environmental crisis has been left behind

VILLA CALETA, Panama — For centuries, the Comarca Embera people have fished and bathed in the Turquesa River, a jungle waterway flowing out of the Darien Gap. They've long been accustomed to changes in the water — rainy season brings mud and sediment in the faster-flowing river. But now, they're seeing unprecedented change in the wake of a migratory crisis: Trash, gasoline and fecal matter have been left behind from the 1.2 million vulnerable people who trekked through one of the Earth's most biodiverse rainforests.
Migration through the Darien Gap — a remote area along the Colombia-Panama that sat largely untouched until it became the epicenter of 2021's crush of migration — has virtually vanished, but families in the small community of Villa Caleta still fear bathing in the winding river. Fish, their main food source, reek of fuel from boats that carried people down the Turquesa. And deeper in the jungle, criminal groups that pushed into the region to profit off the migratory route are part of illegal gold mining and deforestation operations.
Panamanian authorities and residents say that with the humanitarian crisis came an environmental crisis that will take years to reverse, while local communities suffer the consequences.
''The water is polluted with garbage,'' said Militza Olea, 43, eyeing the red sores still dotting the skin of her 3-year-old nephew days after he bathed in the Turquesa. ''We have to be careful. Everyone climbs out of the river with hives on their skin, especially the children.''
2,500 tons of trash with a $12 million cleanup cost
It's been months since migration in the once-untouched jungles and rivers plummeted, but authorities say pollution and other environmental concerns are at a high. They estimate that 2,500 tons of trash were left in the Darien Gap and that just cleaning it up along the migratory route will cost around $12 million.
At the height of migration, as many as 3,000 people a day floated down the Turquesa past Villa Caleta and other communities on their way out of the jungle.
Today, floating in the water and tangled in trees are foam mats migrants used to sleep, tattered shirts plastered with dirt, backpacks, plastic bottles and more.