Sports

Fever's Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup vs Sparks with groin injury

The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 3:41PM

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced.

The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.

The Fever are currently 7-7. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds on the season.

The Fever last played the Sparks in September 2024 and won 93-86. Clark matched Aliyah Boston for a team-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and assists each.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Business

Cincinnati Bengals and county reach tentative $470M deal to renovate Paycor Stadium and extend lease

The Cincinnati Bengals and local officials have reached a tentative deal to make $470 million in renovations to Paycor Stadium and keep the team there for at least the next 11 years.

Sports

Wild trade veteran center Freddy Gaudreau to the Kraken for a fourth-round draft pick

Sports

Buccaneers extend coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht