Fever veterans getting acclimated to new experience with Caitlin Clark in basketball-rich Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — DeWanna Bonner signed with Indiana to win a third WNBA championship.
She never anticipated the local welcoming committee would find her in grocery store produce sections, along the streets of Indianapolis or anywhere else she visits.
Bonner isn't just recognizable because she stands 6-foot-4 or is already a fan favorite in this basketball-frenzied state. The 37-year-old veteran is getting a glimpse into what it's like to be a teammate of the WNBA's top drawing card, Caitlin Clark.
''Everywhere I go, it's like, ‘We're excited for the season, thank you for being here,' so it's been really refreshing,'' Bonner said, noting it is a different level of attention than she experienced playing with Phoenix and Connecticut. ''The eyes are on you here; the lights are bright.''
Thanks to a cadre of young stars including rookie Paige Bueckers, along with the budding rivalries around the league — notably Clark and Angel Reese — the spotlight is shining brightly on the WNBA. Their ascension, with stars such as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Britney Griner still playing at a high level, is bringing record-setting attention to televised WNBA games.
Bonner is another of those veterans still playing well. She starts this season ranked third in league history in games played (502) and seven points short of surpassing Tina Thompson (7,488) for No. 3 on the career scoring list. She's also a six-time All-Star and two-time all-WNBA selection.
But even someone as accomplished as Bonner can't overshadow Clark, last year's WNBA rookie of the year. Clark helped the Fever snap a seven-year playoff drought as Indiana shattered league records for home attendance, road attendance and total attendance. As Clark was breaking the league's single season assists record the WNBA enjoyed record TV ratings.
The intrigue has only grown this year. With a star-studded cast of title-winning veterans, like Bonner, now surrounding Clark, expectations and interest continue to soar. Indiana tips off the 2025 season Saturday hosting Reese and the Sky.