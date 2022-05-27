Los Angeles Sparks (3-5, 1-3 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-7, 1-6 Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks.
Indiana finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-12 at home. The Fever averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.
Los Angeles finished 12-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Sparks shot 41.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Fever: None listed.
Sparks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
