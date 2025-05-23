Feted by school children, tossing out a first pitch: Former Israeli hostage grapples with celebrity

BOSTON — Three months after his release from Hamas captivity, Omer Shem Tov stood on the pitcher's mound at a Boston Red Sox game. Surrounded by supporters, he tossed out the first pitch, then raised his arms in celebration. His name flashed on the stadium billboard.
The moment was emblematic of the new-found — and for Shem Tov, unsought and at times unsettling — celebrity the 22-year-old has found since his release from 505 days of captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Before being taken hostage, Shem Tov had just finished military service, was working in a restaurant, having fun with friends and planning an overseas trip. Now, he's in the public eye as he travels the globe campaigning for the release of the remaining 58 hostages — a third of whom are believed still alive.
Upon his arrival at Boston's Logan International Airport Shem Tov was greeted by dozens of schoolchildren and their teachers — wearing ''Boston Loves Omer'' T-shirts — singing Israeli songs in Hebrew and dancing with him.
He toured Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL's New England Patriots and Major League Soccer's New England Revolution. He met with an Israeli player for the Revolution, and saw the Patriots' six Super Bowl rings. Both teams are owned by entrepreneur Robert Kraft, whose foundation campaigns against antisemitism.
''I don't like the word, but I'm famous,'' Shem Tov acknowledged of the chance to throw out the first pitch at his very first baseball game ever, and the other firsts he's had in Boston.
''I know that a lot of people, a big nation waited for me and a lot of people (fought) for me to come back home," he said of the international campaign waged by hostage families since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, when 251 hostages were seized and about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed by Hamas-led militants.
More than 53,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed in Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Huge areas of Gaza have been destroyed and around 90% of its population displaced.