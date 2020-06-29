DHAKA, Bangladesh — A ferry carrying about 100 passengers capsized Monday in a Bangladeshi river and at least 23 bodies have been recovered, an official said.
Rescuers were continuing their search, said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defense.
It wasn't clear how many people swam to safety or are still missing.
The Morning Bird ferry was travelling on the Buriganga River to the capital, Dhaka, from neighboring Munshiganj district, but it was hit by another ferry near Shyambazar and capsized.
The second ferry left the scene.
