Ferrari wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans for third year in a row

LE MANS, France — Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year running Sunday but a late surge from Porsche Penske Motorsport denied the Italian manufacturer a podium sweep.
The No. 83 Ferrari 499P crew of Robert Kubica, Ye Yifei and Philip Hanson took the win as Ferrari won for the 12th time in the 93rd edition of the storied race, which began 102 years ago. Their bright-yellow car, privately entered by the AF Corse team, got the better of Porsche and the two official factory-entered Ferraris.
Kubica took the checkered flag after a marathon spell at the wheel Sunday afternoon to make sure of the win.
''It has been a long 24 hours,'' Kubica said to his team over the radio and thanked them in Italian. ''Enjoy.''
The Penske-operated No. 6 Porsche 963 of Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell surged late in the race to finish second ahead of the two other Ferraris, 14 seconds behind the winner.
For Kubica and Ye, it was redemption after their car — then with Robert Shwartzman as third driver — was a strong contender to win last year's race before a crash, a penalty and finally a race-ending mechanical failure.
It's a career highlight for 40-year-old Polish driver Kubica, whose promising Formula 1 career was interrupted in 2011 when a crash while competing in a rally left him with severe injuries.
Kubica is the first driver from Poland to win Le Mans outright, and Ye is the first from China to achieve that feat.