AMHERST, Mass. — Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday night.
Javohn Garcia had 15 points for UMass (8-9, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 13 points. Trent Buttrick had 10 points.
Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 23 points for the Billikens (11-6, 2-2). Fred Thatch Jr. matched a career best with 20 points. Francis Okoro had 16 points and seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
