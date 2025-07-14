Fermín hits first major league homer to break tie in the Cardinals' victory over the Braves

ST. LOUIS — José Fermín hit his first major league home run to break a sixth-inning tie in the St. Louis Cardinals' 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on a soggy Sunday.
In his 159th career plate appearance, the 26-year-old Fermín smacked a sinker over the left-field fence off Jesse Chavez (0-1) with Masyn Wynn on base to cap the scoring.
Two rain delays totaled 4 hours, 2 minutes. The game lasted 2:38.
The Braves added a run off Gordon Graceffo (3-0) in the seventh. Graceffo threw 1 2/3 innings. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his 19th save.
Matt Olson led the Braves with three RBIs on two hits.
Chavez started the fifth for Atlanta. He gave up two runs with two outs when Willson Contreras dropped a double in shallow right field to tie it at 3.
Reliever Steven Matz surrendered two runs in the fifth. Just before the game was halted for a second time, Olson singled home two runs for a 3-1 advantage.
St. Louis went up 1-0 in the second inning off Atlanta's Daniel Davis, who was recalled before the game and made his seventh career start and first this season.