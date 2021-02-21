NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Romeao Ferguson scored a career-high 24 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 77-63 on Saturday night.
KJ Johnson added 20 points for Lipscomb (15-10, 9-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Will Pruitt had 18 points and Ahsan Asadullah 12.
Spencer Rodgers had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (4-18, 1-13). Chris Youngblood added 12 points. Brandon Stroud had five points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
Southern California hasn't lost two games in a row all season, and the 19th-ranked Trojans weren't about to let it happen now.
Sports
Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.
Business
The Latest: Mexico receives shipment of Sputnik V vaccine
Mexico has received its first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
Sports
Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets
Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as the Utah Jazz enjoyed a record-breaking performance from long range in a 132-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Sports
Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65
Makuach Maluach had 22 points as New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday night.