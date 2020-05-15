Fergus Falls High School band director Scott Kummrow found a creative way to honor graduates by peforming “Pomp and Circumstance,” all by himself.

With no in-person graduation ceremonies possible during the pandemic, Kummrow got inventive and resourceful and performed 22 parts on 13 instruments (wearing different school-spirited outfits for each part) in a two-day recording process and posted it on YouTube to honor graduates.

Final grade: A-plus.