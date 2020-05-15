Fergus Falls High School band director Scott Kummrow found a creative way to honor graduates by peforming “Pomp and Circumstance,” all by himself.
With no in-person graduation ceremonies possible during the pandemic, Kummrow got inventive and resourceful and performed 22 parts on 13 instruments (wearing different school-spirited outfits for each part) in a two-day recording process and posted it on YouTube to honor graduates.
Final grade: A-plus.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the nation's response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge."
National
The Latest: Venezuela sees its largest 1-day virus increase
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Coronavirus
Facing pandemic peril, Twin Cities arts groups seek a way forward
Theater, which relies on people gathering in numbers to take in an experience, has been devastated.
Movies
Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86
Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like "This Is Spinal Tap," "Best In Show" and "Anchorman," has died. He was 86.
Eat & Drink
Pazzaluna restaurant closes after a 21-year run in downtown St. Paul
The coronavirus claims another Twin Cities restaurant.