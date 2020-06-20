A 45-year-old Fergus Falls man died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The man, whose name has not been released, was traveling east in Tanberg Township at about 4 p.m. when he apparently lost control of the bike near 150th Street. He fell off and skidded into the cable median barrier, according to the patrol. No other vehicles were involved.
KATY READ
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Virus closes U.S. Bank Stadium for '20 except for maybe Vikings
As of today, the four-year-old stadium has nothing but football on the schedule. Even if the NFL season goes ahead, it's unlikely to include stadiums full of fans.
Duluth
Duluth tables proposal to remove 'chief' from job titles
Constituents and out-of-towners have weighed in.
Local
Adwina Jackson Baptiste, educator and poet, dies of COVID-19 complications at 71
Adwina Jackson Baptiste always emphasized two things to her three children. “Faith and the pursuit of knowledge,” said daughter Alicia Ayodele of New Hope. “They…
Minneapolis
Mystery remains over death outside pawn shop during Minneapolis unrest
Weeks after Calvin Horton Jr. was shot, his family has few answers
South Metro
Mom mourns son lost in wrong-way I-35W crash, stays strong for daughter
Wrong-way crash on I-35W in Richfield left 25-year-old in coma and killed three others.