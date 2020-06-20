A 45-year-old Fergus Falls man died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man, whose name has not been released, was traveling east in Tanberg Township at about 4 p.m. when he apparently lost control of the bike near 150th Street. He fell off and skidded into the cable median barrier, according to the patrol. No other vehicles were involved.

KATY READ