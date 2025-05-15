FEMA's acting chief says agency will shift more disaster recovery responsibilities to the states

The comments dovetail with a broad-based effort by the Trump administration to overhaul and downsize the federal government. They come just 17 days before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which scientists predict will see an above-average 17 named storms and four major hurricanes. Richardson said FEMA was ''to some degree, to a great degree, ready for disaster season '25,'' and that he would be submitting a plan for the season to Noem by next Friday.