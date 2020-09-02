In Mumbai, some of the little people in the signal lights have swapped their straight-legged trousers for triangular frocks.

The city, India’s largest, has installed 240 pedestrian signals that replaced male figures with female silhouettes. Mumbai is the first city in the country to install such signals, and officials say the initiative represents a commitment to empower women.

The government “is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea — the signals now have women, too,” wrote Aaditya Thackeray, the tourism and environment minister for Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital.

But critics have called the move a superficial token. “It’s a gesture, but a tacky one,” said Pooja Sastry, 32, an urban planner from Bangalore.

India’s rollout of the new traffic icons followed similar decisions in other countries. Germany and Australia added dresses to pedestrian-crossing signs. Vienna swapped its solo figures for same-sex couples ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and kept them based on popular demand. In Geneva in February, officials not only replaced half the pedestrian-crossing signs with images of women — in a mix of pants and dresses — but they also added silhouettes of a pregnant woman, an older woman, a woman with an Afro and two women holding hands.

Kiran Dighavkar, an assistant commissioner, confirmed that the idea came from the urban planning organization employed by his municipal office. He said that the figures in dresses were intended to make people aware of their unconscious bias that assumes men as the default.

“It’s a small gesture toward gender equality and woman empowerment,” he said. “It’s a sign of how this city thinks. It depicts the character of the city.”

Shilpa Phadke, a Mumbai sociologist, said that such symbols, when adopted widely, could play a valuable role in reinforcing women’s right to exist in public spaces, especially late at night.

“If you have a number of such lights across the city, it sends a subliminal message that women belong there,” she said.