Female racing pioneer 'Motorcycle Mary' McGee dies a day before documentary on her is released

Shortly after her family announced her death, Hamilton paid tribute on his Instagram account: ''I'm deeply saddened to hear that Mary McGee, the first woman to road race motorcycles in the U.S and the first person to solo the Baja 500 has passed on," Hamilton wrote. ''My condolences to her family and everyone who she's inspired. Her legacy will live on as a trailblazer in the world of motorsports and beyond.''