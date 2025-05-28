Female drivers from F1 Academy hoping to reach a new audience with Netflix series

LONDON — Abbi Pulling never thought so many people would want to watch her chase her Formula 1 dream.
Following on from ''Drive To Survive," which sparked a boom in F1's audience through its mix of on-track action and behind-the-scenes insight, ''F1: The Academy'' debuts on Netflix on Wednesday. It's set to bring unprecedented attention to a women's-only racing series.
The documentary is ''a huge opportunity,'' said Pulling, a 22-year-old British driver whose run to the 2024 title forms the backbone of the series. The series follows F1 Academy, a competition which can make or break careers and runs as a support series to F1 Grand Prix races.
''It's definitely changed my life and helped my career progress,'' Pulling told The Associated Press. ''Little 8-year-old me that started karting definitely would never have imagined how it's all exploded and become so big."
A culture shift in auto racing
Operating a women-only racing series has been controversial among some F1 fans. Mocking, even abusive, social media comments are part of the scenery for the series and its drivers.
For the drivers, it offers funding and an opportunity to build a brand. Pulling, who's shown sharing a house with her manager, says she couldn't have afforded to keep racing if not for F1 Academy, or to continue for 2025 if not for winning the title.
There are also subtle ways the atmosphere in F1 Academy is different. ''No friends on track'' is the title of the opening episode of the docuseries, but the drivers are a close-knit group off the circuit. To an audience accustomed to the F1 feuds of ''Drive To Survive,'' seeing drivers consoling each other after mistakes and organizing birthday parties is a little different.