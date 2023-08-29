SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A female dental assistant in Jamaica was charged with murder and kidnapping after police said she abducted an 8-year-old girl from school and killed her.

The woman was arrested roughly two weeks ago but wasn't charged until Monday, nearly three months after the body of Danielle Rowe was found in the town of Portmore, just west of the capital of Kingston, according to Jamaica's Constabulary Force.

Police said the woman was the former partner of the girl's father, who is a police officer.

The girl was found with her throat slashed in early June and was hospitalized, but she died a couple of days later.

Authorities said Rowe's brother also was kidnapped but was unharmed after the woman accused in the case threw him from her car.