FEMA administrator says she supports investigation of alleged Trump bias in relief efforts

Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., whose district was devastated by Helene, said the agency's response was bound to be a bit clunky because mountains are not a traditional location for such flooding. Still, he cited numerous breakdowns. He said the storm was essentially over on Sept. 27, and that in the aftermath, there were about 1 million people without power and 25 water systems destroyed. But he said it took three days before there was any real visibility from FEMA.