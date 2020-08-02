Tracking Isaias

Hurricane Isaias became our 2nd hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Thursday night as it approached the southern Bahamas. Isaias is also our ninth named storm of the season and it is also the earliest that we've ever had nine named storms. The previous record was Irene on August 7th back in 2005.

Tracking Isaias According to NOAA's NHC, Isaias should remain at hurricane status through much of the weekend as it moves through the Bahamas and scrapes the east coast of Florida. The red colors below indicate hurricane warnings, which includes parts of Florida as well! By early next week, Isaias could be a Tropical Storm, potentially making landfall near South Carolina. Here are some Key Messages from NOAA's NHC regarding Hurricane Isaias: Key Messages: 1. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge will continue in portions of the northwest Bahamas tonight. 2. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the Florida east coast on Sunday with tropical storm conditions expected to begin tonight. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. 3. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coastline and adjacent waterways. Residents there should follow advice given by local emergency officials. 4. Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding in the Bahamas, and flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, along the East Coast of the United States. Minor river flooding and isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and Virginia early next week. 5. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the United States East Coast from northeast Florida to South Carolina. Additional watches and warnings will likely be issued tonight and Sunday as Isaias is expected to move northward near or over the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts early next week. Peak Storm Surge 3. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coastline and adjacent waterways. Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local emergency officials.

Heavy Rainfall Potential

Hurricane Isaias will bring heavy rainfall from the Bahamas to parts of the Eastern US. As much as 6" to 12" of rain could be possible across the Bahamas, while 4" to 6" of rain could be possible from eastern Florida to the Carolinas and into the Mid-Atlantic States.



Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Weather conditions on Sunday will be quite a bit cooler than it has been over the last several weeks. temps will warm through the 60s in the morning and top out in the low 70s by the afternoon. There could also be a stray shower through the early afternoon, but many locations will stay dry. Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Here are a few meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday. Note that temps and dewpoints will be quite a bit cooler than it has been over the last several days and weeks! With highs only topping out in the low 70s, it'll be more reminiscent of mid September! Winds will be a bit breezy as well, gusting as times to nearly 20mph out of the NNE. High Temps on Sunday High temps on Sunday wll be quite a bit cooler than average for early August with temps only warming into the low/mid 70s across the state. Note that a few locations in far eastern MN and into Wisconsin may only warm into the 60s! Again, most locations will be nearly -10F to -15F below average and more like Mid-September.

General Thunderstorm Risk Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a lingering general thunderstorm risk across the southeastern part of the state and into Wisconsin. The best chance of lingering showers or storms in the metro would be through about midday or early afternoon before things gradually clear out and quiet down.

Somewhat Soggy PM Saturday and AM Sunday

A cool front sweeping through the region PM Saturday into the first half of the day Sunday will be responsible for a few pockets of heavier rainfall potential, but it won't be very widespread. Most of the rain will be exiting the region during the PM hours of Sunday with cooler, drier and sunnier weather on the way for the first full week of August.

Weather Outlook From AM Sunday to AM Tuesday

There could be a few lingering showers on Sunday as our weak storm system shifts south, but weather conditions look to improve as we head throughout the day and into early next week. A bubble of high pressure from Canada will settle in through the first half of next week with sunny skies and weather conditions more typical of mid September!

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 to 14 days, we've seen an improvement in drought conditions! Good news, Moderate Drought dropped from 17% last week to only 8% this week. With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.

Extended Forecast

Temps and dewpoint values through the first half off the week will be very reminiscent of September as high temps hover in the low to mid 70s. Interestingly, some of the overnight lows this week could drop into the 40s across parts of the state! Temps and humidity values slowly creep back above average levels by the weekend. Note that Saturday next weekend could be close to 90F again with chances of showers and storms moving back into the increase in heat and humidity.

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended temperature outlook through the first half of August. Note that after a cooler and almost early fall-like week ahead, temperatures look to return to summer-like levels with readings 80s and perhaps even 90s! Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You

"According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August." If you've had a chance to poke your head outside for any length of time over the last few days, you may have heard some loud buzzing. If you're wondering what it is, you can thank your local cicadas. According to the University of Minnesota , cicadas are generally present from July to September and are often called "Dogday Cicadas" because they can generally be heard during the dogdays of summer, which officially run from July 22nd to August 22nd. An excerpt from Yesterday's Island suggests that cicadas are natures thermometer:While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."

(Image Below Courtesy: University of Minnesota Extension)

Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.

100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 8th - 14th, warmer than average temperatures will settle into the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes Region once again.

