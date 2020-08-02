Tracking Isaias
According to NOAA's NHC, Isaias should remain at hurricane status through much of the weekend as it moves through the Bahamas and scrapes the east coast of Florida. The red colors below indicate hurricane warnings, which includes parts of Florida as well! By early next week, Isaias could be a Tropical Storm, potentially making landfall near South Carolina. Here are some Key Messages from NOAA's NHC regarding Hurricane Isaias:
Key Messages:
1. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge will continue in portions of the northwest Bahamas tonight.
2. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the Florida east coast on Sunday with tropical storm conditions expected to begin tonight. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
3. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coastline and adjacent waterways. Residents there should follow advice given by local emergency officials.
4. Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding in the Bahamas, and flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, along the East Coast of the United States. Minor river flooding and isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and Virginia early next week.
5. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the United States East Coast from northeast Florida to South Carolina. Additional watches and warnings will likely be issued tonight and Sunday as Isaias is expected to move northward near or over the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts early next week.
Peak Storm Surge
Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP
Weather conditions on Sunday will be quite a bit cooler than it has been over the last several weeks. temps will warm through the 60s in the morning and top out in the low 70s by the afternoon. There could also be a stray shower through the early afternoon, but many locations will stay dry.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday. Note that temps and dewpoints will be quite a bit cooler than it has been over the last several days and weeks! With highs only topping out in the low 70s, it'll be more reminiscent of mid September! Winds will be a bit breezy as well, gusting as times to nearly 20mph out of the NNE.
High Temps on Sunday
High temps on Sunday wll be quite a bit cooler than average for early August with temps only warming into the low/mid 70s across the state. Note that a few locations in far eastern MN and into Wisconsin may only warm into the 60s! Again, most locations will be nearly -10F to -15F below average and more like Mid-September.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the first half of August. Note that after a cooler and almost early fall-like week ahead, temperatures look to return to summer-like levels with readings 80s and perhaps even 90s!
Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You
Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport
If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.
All Things Considered, A Pretty Nice July
By Paul Douglas
I'm happy to report that Minnesota will be physically distanced from a sizzling U.S. heat wave for much of August. We'll see a few more waves of heat, but probably not as intense or long-lasting as July.
In the MSP metro, July was 2.2F warmer than average with 3.19 inches of rain; .85 inches below average for the month.
Dr. Mark Seeley reports, statewide, July was 14th warmest and 14th wettest since 1895. Portions of at least 15 counties picked up 8 inches or more.
August tends to be drier and a bit cooler than July, with a lower risk of severe storms.
Meanwhile "Isaias" is scraping the eastern coastline of Florida with high winds and heavy surf. Tropical storm conditions are possible as far north as Washington D.C.
Which helps put this week's cooler front into stark perspective. Today will be cool and dry, with daytime highs in the 70s through Thursday. No frost anytime soon, by the way.
In spite of minor hail damage, small tornadoes and a "mega-rain" July 25-26, it's been a quiet summer.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Some sun. Breezy and cooler. Winds: N 10-20. High: 72.
SUDNAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and quiet. Winds: NNE 5. Low: 57.
MONDAY: More sun. Very comfortable. Winds: NE 7-12. High: 71.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Postcard Perfect. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 56. High: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, but probably dry. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 76.
THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, Stickier. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: 79.
FRIDAY: Sunny spurts. Feels like summer again. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 83.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Should be lake-worthy. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.
This Day in Weather History
August 2nd
1831: Unseasonably cool air moves into Minnesota with light frost reported at Ft. Snelling.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 2nd
Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1988)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 46F set in 1971)
Record Rainfall: 2.69" set in 2006
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 2nd
Sunrise: 6:00am
Sunset: 8:37pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 37 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 26 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour
Moon Phase for August 2nd at Midnight
0.4 Days Until Full "Sturgeon" Moon
Aug. 3: Full Sturgeon Moon 10:59 a.m. CDT - This time of year, this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon because the moon rises looking reddish through sultry haze. Other variations include the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
"On August 2 and 3, 2020, everyone around the world (except far-northern Arctic latitudes) will see a full-looking moon lighting up the nighttime from dusk until dawn. Watch the moon follow the planets Jupiter and Saturn westward across the sky throughout the night. In North America, we often call the August full moon the Sturgeon Moon, Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon. For the Northern Hemisphere, this August full moon ushers in the second of three full moons of the summer season. In the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s the opposite season, this is second of three winter full moons."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Severe Threat Sunday
According to NOAA's SPC, there are a few areas across the nation that could see isolated severe weather concerns during the day Sunday. Note the Marginal Severe Risk along the Carolina Coast, this severe threat will be in association with Isaias as it nears the Mid-Atlantica States.
National Weather Outlook
