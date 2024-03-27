DES MOINES, Iowa — Didn't win the giant Mega Millions jackpot?

Don't fret. There is an $865 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night.

Like that $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize won Tuesday night, the Powerball jackpot has been growing for months. The last time someone won Powerball's top prize was on New Year's Day, meaning there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The game's odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

The $865 million prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated $416.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.