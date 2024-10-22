Feds press Louisiana on its commitment to a stalled billion-dollar coastal restoration project

Proponents, including environmental groups and a range of state lawmakers, are concerned the project may be significantly reduced or canceled. It would be a major blow to scientifically backed plans to respond meaningfully to coastal land loss in a state losing approximately a football field of land every 100 minutes, according to the environmental coalition group Restore the Mississippi River Delta. The coalition said it was concerned that Governor Jeff Landry's administration was ''wavering'' in its commitment to the project.