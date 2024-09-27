Fed's favored inflation gauge shows cooling price pressures, clearing way for more rate cuts

The cooling of inflation might be eroding former President Donald Trump's polling advantage on the economy. In a survey last week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, respondents were nearly equally split on whether Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris would do a better job on the economy. That is a significant shift from when President Joe Biden was still in the race, when about six in 10 Americans disapproved of his handling of the economy. The shift suggests that Harris could be shedding some of Biden's baggage on the economy as sentiment among consumers begins to brighten.