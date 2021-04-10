WASHINGTON – The desperate plea landed this week in the e-mail inboxes of employees in government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and NASA: Will you consider taking a four-month paid leave from your job to help care for migrant children in government-run shelters packed with new arrivals at the border?

The request to much of the federal workforce came from the Department of Health and Human Services, which is at the heart of a frantic effort by the Biden administration to keep up with a surge in young people crossing the southwestern border hoping to reunite with relatives already in the United States.

More than 20,000 children and teens are in the custody of a government system that is already at "103% of capacity," according to briefing materials from Operation Artemis, a response to the border crisis led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Government projections obtained by the New York Times show there could be more than 35,000 migrant children to be cared for by June.

Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Amy Pope, President Joe Biden's senior adviser for migration issues, have been aggressively pressing officials from HHS and other agencies for explanations about the failure to quickly move more than 4,000 migrant youths out of jail-like detention facilities run by the Border Patrol, according to several people familiar with the meetings.

The latest surge has administration officials racing to erect facilities and recruit staff for them. They have also moved to cut the time it takes to conduct background checks for parents in an effort to release the young migrants from the shelters more quickly and open up spots for those being held in border jails.

A briefing memo sent to administration officials this past week directed HHS to "identify and deploy all available federal volunteers to support" the effort to address the increase of minors, a drive reflected by the e-mail seeking government workers to help. As of Friday, 2,722 employees across the government have volunteered, in most cases with their salaries being picked up by HHS. Some are caring for children at shelters. Others are helping with case management, IT services, food delivery, transportation and other logistics.

The U.S. has long struggled to quickly move children out of the government's care to make room for new arrivals.

Most are eventually matched with a parent who is already in the country. But others are handed over to more distant relatives, friends or foster parents. The more distant the connection, the longer the children are typically held in the shelters while health officials do background checks.

Of the roughly 2,000 minors released to sponsors this past week, about half were reunited with parents or legal guardians after an average of 23 days. Those with more distant relatives had to wait on average nearly two months.

HHS officials acknowledged that the vetting process was arduous. Officials require the families, many with limited English, to provide specific documents proving their relationship and to send in fingerprints of certain relatives for background checks.