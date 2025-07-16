Feds charge 3 current or former Louisiana police chiefs in an alleged visa fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. — Federal authorities said Wednesday that they charged three current or former Louisiana police chiefs with taking hundreds of bribes in exchange for filing false police reports that would allow noncitizens to seek a visa that allows certain crime victims to stay in the U.S.
The false police reports would indicate that the immigrant was a victim of a crime that would qualify them to apply for a so-called U-visa, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said at a news conference in Lafayette. He said the police officials were paid $5,000 for each name they provided falsified reports for, and that there were hundreds of names.
There had been ''an unusual concentration of armed robberies of people who were not from Louisiana," Van Hook said, noting that two other people were also charged in the alleged scheme.
''In fact, the armed robberies never took place,'' he said.
Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Shreveport returned a 62 count indictment charging the five defendants with crimes including conspiracy to commit visa fraud, visa fraud, bribery, mail fraud and money laundering, Van Hook said.
Those charged are Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon, former Glenmora Police Chief Tebo Onishea, Michael ''Freck'' Slaney, a marshal in Oakdale, and Chandrakant ''Lala'' Patel, an Oakdale businessman.
Getting a U-visa can give some crime victims and their families a pathway to U.S. citizenship. About 10,000 people got them in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 2022, which was the most recent period for which the Homeland Security Department has published data.
These special visas are specifically for victims of certain crimes ''who have suffered mental or physical abuse'' and are ''helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,'' based on a description of the program published by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.