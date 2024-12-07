Feds approve scaled-down Idaho wind farm near historic Japanese American incarceration site

The Bureau of Land Management signed off on a final plan for the Lava Ridge Wind Project northeast of Twin Falls that decreases the number of wind turbines to 241 from 400 and imposes a maximum height of 660 feet (201 meters). The agency said the area ''disturbed'' by the project has been reduced by half from the initial proposal, with 992 acres (401 hectares) disturbed within a 38,535-acre (15,594-hectare) area.