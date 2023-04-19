Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Seven people who crossed from Canada into Minnesota illegally and two others with them fell victim to subfreezing cold and were rescued from a flooded bog early Tuesday, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and various local emergency agencies were dispatched shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday and rescued the group of nine "in distress after exposure to harsh weather conditions" west of Warroad, read a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

All nine, suffering from exposure to the cold, were taken to regional medical facilities for treatment, the statement continued. The temperature at the time of the rescue was roughly 28 degrees under clear skies, with a light wind blowing, according to the National Weather Service.

The plea for help came from one person in the group who contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police by phone, the CBP said.

"Border Patrol agents provided immediate care as medical first responders and contacted local emergency medical services and local law enforcement agencies for additional assistance as needed," the federal agency's statement read.

The CBP agents determined that seven people in the group lacked the proper documentation to be in the United States legally, the statement noted.

Once the health of the seven allows, they will be moved to a Border Patrol station for further consideration of their future.

The CBP has yet to release any identifying information about anyone in the group including their nationalities, ages or genders.

The agency also did not disclose the group's ultimate destination, nor did it say whether the nine were on foot when found or in one or more vehicles.