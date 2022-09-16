NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
FedEx Corp., down $43.85 to $161.02.
The package delivery company will close storefronts and corporate offices to cut costs as profits weaken.
General Electric Co., down $2.52 to $66.39.
The industrial giant told investors it's still bogged down by supply chain problems and rising costs.
Bowlero Corp., up 94 cents to $13.43.
The bowling alley chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.
FirstEnergy Corp., up 78 cents to $41.20.
The utility company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
NCR Corp., down $5.91 to $23.20.
The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments will split into two companies.
Uber Technologies Inc., down $1.20 to $31.93.
The ride-hailing app reached out to law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network.
Huntsman Corp., down 83 cents to $25.68.
The chemical company trimmed its financial forecast for the third-quarter as it faces higher energy costs and lower demand.
AstraZeneca Plc., down 9 cents to $58.05.
The drug developer held up better than the broader market following an encouraging update on a potential rare disease treatment.