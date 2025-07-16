Federal utility backs off Tennessee gas plant site after John Rich says he enlisted Trump's help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation's largest public utility says it is looking at other sites for a new natural gas power plant after its preferred location in Tennessee drew heavy public scrutiny, including from country musician John Rich.
The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday that the Cheatham County site is no longer its preferred one.
Rich, a conservative supporter of President Donald Trump who has Cheatham County roots, has been a key opponent of TVA's 900-megawatt plant in the county. He said he enlisted Trump to team up on the issue. A TVA spokesperson declined to comment about Rich's comments, including whether Trump was involved. A White House spokesperson also declined to comment.
The community has raised concerns about the potential impact on water quality, air quality, noise pollution, safety, property rights and more, in a rural area that also has homes and schools nearby. Clean energy and environmental groups have also led resistance to the proposal.
Rich said Trump and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins ''joined forces with me and all the residents of Cheatham County.''
''They pulled out under threat,'' Rich said about TVA in a social media post Tuesday. "They pulled out because they're afraid President Trump is going to fire every member on that board.''
Based on feedback, the federal utility says it is considering a site at a nearby industrial park and other Middle Tennessee locations.
Additionally, it floated options such as working with the Trump administration to extend the use of some fossil fuel plants. The utility has been planning to retire the last of its coal-fired plants by 2035. But Trump has signed executive orders aimed at boosting the coal industry.