Federal Reserve's likely slowdown in rate cuts could disappoint borrowers

In trying to gauge the right level for interest rates, the Fed's policymakers face a significant obstacle: They don't know how much further they can reduce rates before reaching a level that neither stimulates nor restrains the economy — what's called the ''neutral rate.'' The officials don't want to cut rates so low as overheat the economy and reignite inflation. Nor do they want to keep rates so high as to damage the job market and the economy and risk a recession.