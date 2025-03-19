Federal Reserve sees tariffs raising inflation this year, keeps key rate unchanged

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and signaled that it still expects to cut rates twice this year even as it sees inflation staying stubbornly elevated.
The Fed also now expects the economy to grow more slowly this year and next than it did three months ago, according to a set of quarterly economic projections also released Wednesday. It forecasts growth falling to just 1.7% in 2025, down from 2.8% last year, and 1.8% in 2026. Policymakers also expect inflation will pick up slightly, to 2.7% by the end of 2025 from its current level of 2.5%. Both are above the central bank’s 2% target.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, at a news conference, said that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have started to push up inflation a bit and would likely stall out the progress the central bank has seen in reducing inflation in recent years.
‘‘I think we were getting closer and closer" to price stability, Powell said. “I wouldn’t say we were at that. ... I do think with the arrival of the tariff inflation, further progress may be delayed.‘’ But he added that the Fed does still expect inflation to get back nearly 2% by the end of next year.
Fed policymakers also expect the unemployment rate to tick higher, to 4.4%, by the end of this year, from 4.1% now.
The projections underscore the tight spot the Fed may find itself in this year: Higher inflation typically would lead the Fed to keep its key rate elevated, or even raise rates. On the other hand, slower growth and higher unemployment would often cause the Fed to cut rates to spur more borrowing and spending and lift the economy.
It is the second meeting in a row that the Fed has kept its interest rate at about 4.3% as the central bank has moved to the sidelines as it evaluates the impact of the Trump administration’s policies on the economy. Economists forecast that tariffs will likely push up inflation, at least temporarily. But other policies, such as deregulation, could lower costs and cool inflation.
Powell acknowledged that many surveys of businesses and consumers have shown rising concern about the economic outlook. Yet he noted that the unemployment rate remains low and the economy is still expanding.