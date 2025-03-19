Federal Reserve sees tariffs raising inflation this year, keeps key rate unchanged

The Fed also now expects the economy to grow more slowly this year and next than it did three months ago, according to a set of quarterly economic projections also released Wednesday. It forecasts growth falling to just 1.7% in 2025, down from 2.8% last year, and 1.8% in 2026. Policymakers also expect inflation will pick up slightly, to 2.7% by the end of 2025 from its current level of 2.5%. Both are above the central bank’s 2% target.