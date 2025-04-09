Federal Reserve could be in 'difficult' spot with higher prices, slower hiring

But if both happened at the same time, the Fed ''may face difficult tradeoffs,'' some of the 19 officials on the central bank's interest-rate setting committee said. Rising unemployment can often lead to a recession, when the Fed would normally slash its key rate to support more borrowing and spending and stimulate the economy. Yet Fed officials would likely be reluctant to cut if inflation rose, because it usually seeks to cool higher prices by keeping its key rate unchanged — or even raising it if necessary.