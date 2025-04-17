Business

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia names Anna Paulson as president

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has chosen Anna Paulson, a top official at the Chicago Fed, to serve as its next president.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 2:46PM

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has chosen Anna Paulson, a top official at the Chicago Fed, to serve as its next president.

Paulson, 60, will replace Patrick Harker on June 30, when Harker steps down after completing a 10-year term. She will participate in the Fed's interest rate decisions and will have a vote on its rate-setting committee in 2026, and will also oversee the Philadelphia Fed's bank regulation and payment services.

Paulson is currently executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve's Chicago branch, where she has worked for more than two decades.

She has focused on financial markets at the Chicago Fed and established its Insurance Initiative, which tracks financial stability and regulatory issues in the insurance industry, the Philadelphia Fed said in a statement.

about the writer

about the writer

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Italy's Meloni will test her mettle as EU-US bridge when she meets Trump in Washington

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni will test her mettle as a bridge between the European Union and the United States when she meets with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, becoming the first European leader to have face-to-face talks with him since he announced and then suspended 20% tariffs on European exports.

Business

Officials demand answers as crews work to restore power after another Puerto Rico blackout

Business

429,000 portable chargers are under recall after some consumers report fires, minor burn injuries