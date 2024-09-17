NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors say they will seek to have Sean "Diddy" Combs detained while he awaits sex trafficking trial.
Federal prosecutors say they will seek to have Sean "Diddy" Combs detained while he awaits sex trafficking trial
Federal prosecutors say they will seek to have Sean "Diddy" Combs detained while he awaits sex trafficking trial.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 3:51PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.