Federal officers in tactical gear went into a Latino community in Minneapolis. A protest followed

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of protesters converged in the heart of the Latino community in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a large force of federal and local authorities wearing tactical gear conducted what they called a law enforcement action.
The protesters flocked to the area near a Mexican restaurant and other Latino-owned businesses after seeing livestreams that claimed an immigration raid was underway, reflecting opposition to such raids in a city that has declared itself a sanctuary for migrants. However, statements from local authorities said it was not an immigration enforcement matter, but a criminal case.
''While we are still gathering details, this incident was related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering and was not related to immigration enforcement,'' Mayor Jacob Frey said in a Facebook post soon after the police action. ''No arrests were made.''
But several dozen protesters remained at the intersection occupied by federal agents hours earlier, using cars to block traffic. A few held signs saying ''abolish ICE'' and ''stop the deportations.''
A driver went through the crowd. At least one person appeared to have been knocked to the ground but got up and said they were OK. Protesters deflated the car's tires; police moved in to take the driver away, and a scuffle ensued. At least one man was taken into custody.
Bystander video showed officers wearing logos from local agencies but also federal ones, including the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations. An armored vehicle at the scene bore the initials of Homeland Security Investigations. Minneapolis' police chief also was present.
Michelle Gross, president of the local Communities United Against Police Brutality group, said the show of force appeared designed to ''terrorize people into submission.''
''This is jackbooted thuggery, and we aren't having it in our city,'' she said.