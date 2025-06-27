Federal judge weighs whether Alabama's anti-DEI law threatens First Amendment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Professors and students at the University of Alabama testified on Thursday that a new an anti-diversity, equity and inclusion law has jeopardized funding and changed curriculum, as a federal judge weighs whether the legislation is constitutional before the new school year begins.
The new state law, SB129, followed a slew of proposals from Republican lawmakers across the country taking aim at DEI programs on college campuses. Universities across the country have shuttered or rebranded student affinity groups and DEI offices.
The law prohibits public schools and universities from using state funds for any curriculum that endorses or compels assent to viewpoints about eight ''divisive concepts'' related to race, religion, gender identity and religion. Instructors are also prohibited from encouraging a person feel guilt because of those identities. Schools are still allowed to facilitate ''objective'' discussions on those topics, according to the law.
Dana Patton, a political science professor at the University of Alabama, was one of six professors and students who sued the school and Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in January, arguing that the law violates the First Amendment by placing viewpoint-based restrictions on educators' speech. The lawsuit also argued that the law unconstitutionally targets Black students because it emphasizes concepts related to race and limits programs that benefit Black students.
Shortly after the law took effect in October, Patton said that school officials told her that five students had made complaints suggesting that the interdisciplinary honors program she administered had potential conflicts with the new legislation. The program focuses on social justice and community service.
University officials said a ''powerful person'' in the state Capitol was behind the five student complaints, Patton testified.
The complaints alleged the program ''promoted socialism'' and focused on ''systematic racism" and ''producing engaged global citizens as opposed to patriotic Americans,'' according to evidence presented at the hearing. The complaints also said students ''feel unsafe'' because ''the leadership of the program has a clear view of the world from a divisive perspective."
''I was completely shocked, stunned," Patton said.