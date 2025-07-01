Wires

Federal judge says HHS layoffs were likely unlawful, orders administration to halt plans to downsize US health agencies

Federal judge says HHS layoffs were likely unlawful, orders administration to halt plans to downsize US health agencies.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 5:21PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Federal judge says HHS layoffs were likely unlawful, orders administration to halt plans to downsize US health agencies.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Federal judge says HHS layoffs were likely unlawful, orders administration to halt plans to downsize US health agencies

Federal judge says HHS layoffs were likely unlawful, orders administration to halt plans to downsize US health agencies.

Wires

Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as head coach, his second stint with the team

Wires

Zohran Mamdani wins New York City's Democratic mayoral primary as new count cements his victory over Andrew Cuomo