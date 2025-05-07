Federal judge rules Georgetown scholar's wrongful arrest case will stay in Virginia

A federal judge has ruled that a Georgetown scholar's petition challenging the constitutionality of his arrest should be heard in Virginia, denying the Trump administration's request to move the case to Texas.
U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles said she would hear arguments in mid-May on whether Badar Khan Suri should be returned to Virginia while his deportation case proceeds in Texas, where he's now detained. His next hearing in the immigration case is in June.
The judge's late Tuesday memo says that by swiftly moving Khan Suri from Virginia to Louisiana and then Texas within days of his arrest, the government appeared to be trying to thwart his lawyers' efforts to challenge his detention in the jurisdiction where it happened.
Khan Suri's lawyers went to court the day after masked, plain-clothed officers arrested him on the evening of March 17 outside his apartment complex in Arlington, Virginia. Officials said his visa was revoked because of his social media posts and his wife's connection to Gaza as a Palestinian American. They accused him of supporting Hamas, which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organization.
By the time Khan Suri's petition was filed, authorities had already put him on a plane to Louisiana without allowing him to update his family or lawyer, Khan Suri's attorneys said. A few days later, he was moved again to Texas.
''This atypical movement would make it difficult for any diligent lawyer's filings to 'catch up' to their client's location,'' and followed a pattern now evident in multiple efforts to deport students based on their speech, Giles wrote.
The judge noted that Columbia University scholar Mahmoud Khalil, a legal U.S. resident with no criminal record who was detained in March over his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations was moved within 48 hours of his arrest in Manhattan through lockups in New York, New Jersey, Texas and, then, Louisiana.
She also cited the case of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student who was arrested in a Boston suburb, driven New Hampshire and then Vermont, and then flown to a detention center in Basile, Louisiana. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered ICE to return Ozturk to Vermont.